Carrot-Ginger Dressing
A colorful dressing to go with a colorful salad.
This zingy salad dressing might become your new everyday go-to. With a vibrant orange color that's sure to turn heads and a complex, well-balanced flavor profile, this Carrot-Ginger Dressing is truly something special.
Shake yourself out of your lunchtime salad rut with this colorful, flavor-packed carrot-ginger salad dressing. Carrots bring body and color to this dressing, while ginger adds spice, and honey contributes a touch of sweetness. The key ingredient here is a tablespoon of toasted sesame oil, which lends its signature warmth and depth to the dressing.
For this dressing, we like to use grapeseed oil, which offers a more neutral flavor than olive oil. If you don't have grapeseed oil on hand, vegetable oil will do. Using a more neutral oil allows the bold flavors of this dressing—ginger, rice vinegar, and toasted sesame oil—to shine.
Pair this colorful dressing with cabbage, cucumber, chow mein noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, and sesame seeds for a salad that's full of flavor and texture.
Pair with: cabbage, cucumber, chow mein noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, and sesame seeds