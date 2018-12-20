Carrot-and-Fennel Salad Recipe
This recipe, from Nathalie Dupree and Cynthia Graubert's classic cookbook Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking is just the bright and fresh side dish to serve in the winter or early spring months, when your usual salad fixins' are out of season. Colorful and crunchy, this salad will go with just about any protein on your table. Although this quick and easy recipe comes together in 20 minutes, make sure to allow an hour for the vegetables to marinate in the tangy shallot vinaigrette. Top with cooked and crumbled bacon just before serving.