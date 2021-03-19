Carrot Cake Quick Bread

Get ready for a morning of indulgence: Our Carrot Cake Breakfast Bread is the sweetest thing to wake up to. This recipe gives you all the flavors of carrot cake, served up for breakfast in a delicious quick bread. This tender, moist, and flavorful loaf gains lots of depth of flavor from the brown sugar and familiar warming spices. The light drizzle of tangy buttermilk glaze complements the sweetness of this cake. The toasted pecans add a nice crunch and become semi-soft when baking, allowing for easy slicing. This bread is super tender, with a moist interior and pops of bright orange color from the grated carrots.

Our Test Kitchen has a few tips to guarantee success in baking this Carrot Cake Breakfast Bread. Make sure you drain you crushed pineapple well—too much pineapple juice incorporated into the batter and this bread will quickly go from moist to wet. With a quick bread you don't want to over stir your ingredients: Be sure just to mix until incorporated to keep it nice and tender. Due to the longer bake time, you'll want to tent the tops with aluminum foil toward the end to prevent over-browning.