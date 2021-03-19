Carrot Cake Quick Bread

Serve up a slice of carrot cake bread in the morning.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Get ready for a morning of indulgence: Our Carrot Cake Breakfast Bread is the sweetest thing to wake up to. This recipe gives you all the flavors of carrot cake, served up for breakfast in a delicious quick bread. This tender, moist, and flavorful loaf gains lots of depth of flavor from the brown sugar and familiar warming spices. The light drizzle of tangy buttermilk glaze complements the sweetness of this cake. The toasted pecans add a nice crunch and become semi-soft when baking, allowing for easy slicing. This bread is super tender, with a moist interior and pops of bright orange color from the grated carrots.

Our Test Kitchen has a few tips to guarantee success in baking this Carrot Cake Breakfast Bread. Make sure you drain you crushed pineapple well—too much pineapple juice incorporated into the batter and this bread will quickly go from moist to wet. With a quick bread you don't want to over stir your ingredients: Be sure just to mix until incorporated to keep it nice and tender. Due to the longer bake time, you'll want to tent the tops with aluminum foil toward the end to prevent over-browning.

Make the night before and serve for breakfast with coffee, or anytime you're in need of a sweet treat. This recipe yields 2 loaves, leaving one for you and one for the neighbor. Or you can always save bread for later: Cover an unglazed loaf in plastic wrap and Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and freeze. Glaze after thawing.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl. 

  • Whisk eggs in a large bowl. Add melted butter, grated carrots, pineapple, coconut, vanilla, and ½ cup of the buttermilk; continue whisking until combined. Gently stir flour mixture into egg mixture just until incorporated. Gently fold in toasted pecans. Spoon mixture evenly into 2 greased (with softened butter) and floured 8- x 4-inch loaf pans. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Tent with aluminum foil, if needed, after 50 minutes to prevent overbrowning.

  • Cool loaves in pans on a wire rack 10 minutes; remove loaves from pans. Cool completely on rack, about 1 hour.

  • Whisk together powdered sugar and remaining 2 tablespoons buttermilk in a small bowl; pour or drizzle over cooled loaves.

