While many muffins are simply cake batter poured into a muffin tin, this recipe pairs back the sugar and butter to make a muffin that you can feel reasonably good about enjoying for breakfast. The flour is enriched with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves to make an aromatic crumb. The addition of molasses to the wet ingredients lends a strong syrupy sweetness that offers as much complex flavor as it does richness to the batter. The vegetable oil in the batter keeps the muffins moist and tender, and a touch of vanilla also lightens the flavor with its familiar taste.