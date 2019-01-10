Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

End the Easter meal by serving a sweet treat like Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting. This tasty recipe requires only 30 minutes of hands-on time and yields a big batch of two dozen (a major plus for those hosting larger crowds). Be sure to lightly coat the paper baking cups with cooking spray to ensure easy removal when finished and ready to eat.These light, fluffy carrot cake cupcakes are infused with even more bright flavor with the moist Pineapple Filling. Use a 1-inch melon baller to scoop out the centers of the cupcakes, leaving a ½-inch border around the edges. Then add a generous tablespoonful of the Pineapple Filling into the empty center of each cupcake. Pipe the tops of the treats with a smooth Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting. Amp up the Easter flair by topping the cupcakes with mini birds' nests; this easy addition calls for only two ingredients. Start by cutting bright green edible paper into thin strips (we tested Wilton Sugar Sheets Edible Decorating Paper). Arrange the strips on top of the frosting to resemble birds' nests. Then sit an egg-shaped chocolate-covered malted milk ball on top of each nest.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Yield:
Makes 2 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cupcakes
Pineapple Filling
Frosting and Toppings

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°. Place baking cups in 2 (12-cup) muffin pans, and lightly coat with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs at medium speed with an electric mixer 2 minutes. Add carrots and next 7 ingredients, beating well after each addition. Add cake mix, and beat at low speed just until blended. Spoon batter into prepared cups, filling three-fourths full.

  • Bake at 325° for 25 to 27 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 45 minutes).

  • Scoop out centers of cupcakes, using a 1-inch melon baller and leaving a 1/2-inch border around edges. Discard or reserve centers for another use. Spoon a heaping tablespoonful Pineapple Filling into center of each cupcake. Top with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting. 

  • Pineapple Filling: Stir together first 3 ingredients in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes or until a pudding-like thickness. Remove from heat, and stir in butter and vanilla; pour mixture into a bowl. Place heavy-duty plastic wrap directly on warm filling (to prevent a film from forming); chill 2 to 24 hours.

Chef's Notes

We tested with Wilton Sugar Sheets Edible Decorating Paper.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022