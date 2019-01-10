Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
End the Easter meal by serving a sweet treat like Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting. This tasty recipe requires only 30 minutes of hands-on time and yields a big batch of two dozen (a major plus for those hosting larger crowds). Be sure to lightly coat the paper baking cups with cooking spray to ensure easy removal when finished and ready to eat.These light, fluffy carrot cake cupcakes are infused with even more bright flavor with the moist Pineapple Filling. Use a 1-inch melon baller to scoop out the centers of the cupcakes, leaving a ½-inch border around the edges. Then add a generous tablespoonful of the Pineapple Filling into the empty center of each cupcake. Pipe the tops of the treats with a smooth Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting. Amp up the Easter flair by topping the cupcakes with mini birds' nests; this easy addition calls for only two ingredients. Start by cutting bright green edible paper into thin strips (we tested Wilton Sugar Sheets Edible Decorating Paper). Arrange the strips on top of the frosting to resemble birds' nests. Then sit an egg-shaped chocolate-covered malted milk ball on top of each nest.