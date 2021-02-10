Get ready for a blast of flavor. This Carrot-and-Cabbage Slaw with Sunflower Seeds is packed full of color and texture, without any of the heaviness that a creamy, mayo-based slaw can bring to your plate. It's a symphony of bright, fresh ingredients and, thanks to hearty vegetables that are readily available no matter the season, can be enjoyed year-round.

With regal purple cabbage, orange carrots, and pops of green cilantro, this colorful slaw really helps you eat the rainbow. Instead of going the creamy route, this slaw is decidedly fresh and light, with a simple vinegar and lime dressing that tenderizes and coats the vegetables. Light brown sugar adds a touch of sweetness, matched by the saltiness of the dry-roasted sunflower seed kernels and the freshness of cilantro leaves.

Building the slaw in one bowl with the dressing at the bottom is helpful when cleaning up. Remember to use a large bowl, even though you start off with the dressing, as all the raw vegetables that you'll add carry a good bit of volume (as you toss the vegetables in the dressing, they'll shrink significantly). For the most time-efficient meal, use bagged matchstick carrots and shredded cabbage, but if you're working with whole vegetables, don't fear: We have a speedy solution for you. Using the shredding blade on the food processor helps this dish come together superfast (unless you're looking for an arm workout, in which case just go ahead and use the box grater instead).