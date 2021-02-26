We never met a Bundt cake we didn't like, but our Carrot Bundt Cake might be one of the best out there. It takes all the warm, carrot-cake flavors we love (cinnamon, nutmeg, pecans, and ginger), but in an effortlessly beautiful Bundt that doesn't require stacking, crumb-layering, or trying to get a perfectly smooth top. Instead, you'll just pop the cake onto your favorite cake plate and top it with loops of frosting. A final garnish of carrot chips, chopped toasted pecans, and crystallized ginger creates a showstopping finale fit for any spring meal. You'll find the frosting has a tangy element to it thanks to the cream cheese, which pares down the sweetness of the maple syrup and powdered sugar. One more thing we love about this cake? It freezes beautifully. Serve half and freeze the rest for the next time you're looking for a hint of something sweet to pair with your afternoon coffee or tea.