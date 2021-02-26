Carrot Bundt Cake

You'll be dishing it up all season long.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

We never met a Bundt cake we didn't like, but our Carrot Bundt Cake might be one of the best out there. It takes all the warm, carrot-cake flavors we love (cinnamon, nutmeg, pecans, and ginger), but in an effortlessly beautiful Bundt that doesn't require stacking, crumb-layering, or trying to get a perfectly smooth top. Instead, you'll just pop the cake onto your favorite cake plate and top it with loops of frosting. A final garnish of carrot chips, chopped toasted pecans, and crystallized ginger creates a showstopping finale fit for any spring meal. You'll find the frosting has a tangy element to it thanks to the cream cheese, which pares down the sweetness of the maple syrup and powdered sugar. One more thing we love about this cake? It freezes beautifully. Serve half and freeze the rest for the next time you're looking for a hint of something sweet to pair with your afternoon coffee or tea.   

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously spray a 15-cup Bundt pan with baking spray. Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

  • Beat eggs, oil, buttermilk, and brown sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add flour mixture, beating on low speed until blended, about 1 minute. Fold in carrots, pecans, and crystallized ginger until evenly combined. Pour batter into prepared pan; shake pan lightly to even out batter and release any air bubbles.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 55 to 60 minutes, rotating pan on rack halfway through baking time. Let cake cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Invert cake onto wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

  • Prepare the Frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating on low speed until mixture is smooth, about 1 minute. Add maple syrup, and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Spoon frosting into a ziplock freezer bag or piping bag. Cut a 1-inch hole in 1 corner of bag, and pipe frosting in large loops around top and sides of cake. If desired, top with carrot chips. Garnish with additional chopped toasted pecans and crystallized ginger.

