Carolina Gold Rice gets its name from its golden hues in the field right before harvest. Made with high-quality rice, this is an extremely simple dish—you really can't mess it up. Each grain of rice holds its integrity, with a slight chewy consistency. Lata tops these Carolina Gold Rice Middlins with toasted benne seeds. Enslaved Africans first brought benne to the Carolinas in the 18th century, where it was cultivated in their gardens and eventually introduced to the region's rice culture. "Unlike modern sesame seeds, heirloom benne seeds have a rich, wonderful profile that's worth seeking out from Southern purveyors of organic heirloom grains like Anson Mills," Lata says. "At the restaurants, we lightly toast them in the oven at 300°F until they turn deep golden and take on a nice, earthy bitterness. I think they have a truffle-esque nuance."