Leave it to celebrity chef Carla Hall to come up with a veggie-forward version of pigs-in-a-blanket. Developed in partnership with McCormick, the Top Chef alum's finger-licking take on the beloved appetizer is one is one any bunny will enjoy. Plus they're super easy (and fun!) to make.

Hall's Carrots-in-a-Blanket are a healthier spin on the classic, bite-sized app featuring a blend of spices so rich and flavorful, that even the most staunch carnivores will find themselves hopping back up for more.

"The texture of the carrots, all of those spices, are a symphony of flavors," Hall says in an IGTV demonstration of the Easter-inspired recipe. "You want to get your kids to eat carrots? Make these."