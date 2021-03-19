Carla Hall’s Roasted Carrots-in-a-Blanket
This fun, carrot-y spin on traditional pigs-in-a-blanket swaps franks for baby carrots that have been roasted in spices for a sweet, slightly tangy flavor. Wrapped up in a light and flaky pastry, this two-bite appetizer is an Easter menu game-changer.
Leave it to celebrity chef Carla Hall to come up with a veggie-forward version of pigs-in-a-blanket. Developed in partnership with McCormick, the Top Chef alum's finger-licking take on the beloved appetizer is one is one any bunny will enjoy. Plus they're super easy (and fun!) to make.
Hall's Carrots-in-a-Blanket are a healthier spin on the classic, bite-sized app featuring a blend of spices so rich and flavorful, that even the most staunch carnivores will find themselves hopping back up for more.
"The texture of the carrots, all of those spices, are a symphony of flavors," Hall says in an IGTV demonstration of the Easter-inspired recipe. "You want to get your kids to eat carrots? Make these."
Like their meat-based cousins, these Carrots-in-a-Blanket are served with a tangy, mustard-based dipping sauce. For heartier portions, you can double or even triple the amount of baby carrots you tuck into your little pastry blankets.
Want a bundle of carrots in each blanket instead of just 1? Use only 2 cans of dough and wrap 2 to 3 carrots per dough triangle.