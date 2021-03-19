Celebrity chef Carla Hall teamed up with McCormick to dish out a delicious culinary tribute to the Easter bunny's all-time favorite food: the humble carrot.

"I love carrots," the Nashville-native said in an IGTV demonstration. "I think they are the 'and' vegetable—they're good raw and cooked. They can be sweet and savory."

In Hall's spruced-up, super-colorful carrot salad, your tastebuds will experience carrots in both their sweet and savory glory. Rainbow carrots—a fancier version of the beloved veggie—in hues of purple, red, orange, and yellows give the dish a fun pop of color. No offense to the traditional orange, of course!