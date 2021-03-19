Carla Hall’s Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Layers of warm, spiced carrots, along with lightly caramelized pineapple chunks and tart, crunchy apples come together with a creamy and bright lemon dressing to make carrots the star of the show.
Celebrity chef Carla Hall teamed up with McCormick to dish out a delicious culinary tribute to the Easter bunny's all-time favorite food: the humble carrot.
"I love carrots," the Nashville-native said in an IGTV demonstration. "I think they are the 'and' vegetable—they're good raw and cooked. They can be sweet and savory."
In Hall's spruced-up, super-colorful carrot salad, your tastebuds will experience carrots in both their sweet and savory glory. Rainbow carrots—a fancier version of the beloved veggie—in hues of purple, red, orange, and yellows give the dish a fun pop of color. No offense to the traditional orange, of course!
Golden raisins, pineapple, and chunks of Granny Smith apple add sweetness and tang to the roasted carrots, while a generous splash of creamy lemon dressing tie all the elements together. The finished result is a festive, Easter-inspired dish that will bring guests hopping back for more.
Produce sizes vary across different regions and seasons. To prepare with larger carrots, cut in half lengthwise before roasting. The cooking time may vary slightly depending on the size of your carrots, so check for tenderness starting at 20 minutes.