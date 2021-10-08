Carey Hynes' Parker House Rolls

Rating: Unrated

Slightly sweet, soft, and buttery, it's not hard to see why these rolls have a cult following.

By Carey Hynes

Gallery

Credit: Jaguar Sun

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
19 rolls
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

While you can never go wrong with rolls at the dinner table, it's not often that they steal the show. But that's just what Carey Hynes' Parker House Rolls are known to do at her restaurant Jaguar Sun in downtown Miami. Soft and buttery, these rolls are great for soaking up sauces, making them the perfect companion to the restaurant's saucy Italian-style menu. Now you can make this simple showstopper at home. Make Hynes' Parker House Rolls for your next Sunday supper, and you're sure to have a new family favorite.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the milk, butter, and brown sugar on the stove until it reaches 109 degrees, and whisk to ensure butter is fully melted.

    Advertisement

  • Add yeast and eggs, then whisk.

  • Add it to a stand mixer along with flour and salt, mix with dough hook on second speed for 15 minutes. The dough should be a smooth ball at this point.

  • Shape the dough into a large ball and let rest for 25 minutes.

  • Shape into 2 ounce balls and place in a honeycomb pattern in a baking tin that can hold the rolls.

  • Let the rolls rise at room temperature until doubled in size, then brush with egg wash and season with salt and poppy seeds.

  • Bake at 375 degrees for 16 minutes or until golden brown.

  • Remove from the oven and serve with honey butter.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/09/2021