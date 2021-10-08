While you can never go wrong with rolls at the dinner table, it's not often that they steal the show. But that's just what Carey Hynes' Parker House Rolls are known to do at her restaurant Jaguar Sun in downtown Miami. Soft and buttery, these rolls are great for soaking up sauces, making them the perfect companion to the restaurant's saucy Italian-style menu. Now you can make this simple showstopper at home. Make Hynes' Parker House Rolls for your next Sunday supper, and you're sure to have a new family favorite.