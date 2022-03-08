Caramelized Vidalia Onion Pasta with Herbed Breadcrumbs
Vidalia onion season is super amazing, and this pasta recipe is too.
Recipe Summary
Caramelized onions have a unique sweet and savory flavor that always keeps us coming back for more. We love to make a big batch of Slow-Cooker Caramelized Onions to stash in the freezer, reheat, and add to any dish from burgers to sandwiches and even pasta. In this recipe for Caramelized Vidalia Onion Pasta with Herbed Breadcrumbs, caramelized onions form the silky pasta sauce that nobody saw coming.
We like to use bucatini in this recipe, which is slightly thicker than spaghetti and hollow on the inside, making the whole dish feel a touch heartier; however, spaghetti still works great. Caramelized onions, tomato paste, and crushed red pepper form the base of this sauce, which emulsified with reserved pasta water. Just before serving, capers, grated Parmesan, and red wine vinegar add a note of tang and complexity.
Don't skip the herbed breadcrumbs. Tossing the panko with parsley and grated Parmesan seriously upgrades plain breadcrumbs, creating a crispy, crunchy topping to contrast with the tender noodles and onions.