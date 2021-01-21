Whether it's an appetizer for a casual gathering or a part of the spread for a special event, our Caramelized Onion Dip is always a welcome hit. Made by slowly caramelizing several yellow onions before mixing them into a handful of other ingredients, this dip is as delicious as it is simple. The key is to cook the onions over medium heat until they're translucent before reducing the heat to until they're brown. This is different than the browning that takes place when onions come in contact with a very hot surface. Rather than sizzling and creating a crusty brown exterior to the onions, this slow browning happens as the sugars in the onion caramelize, becoming richer and sweeter. The result is a pot of onions that are very soft and almost liquid. After the onions are finished, the hard work is done. All that's left is to create a smooth, tangy base from cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce. Fold in the onions, and the dip is ready to serve. The most classic companion for this dip is an old-fashioned potato chip, but any starchy snack proves a suitable vessel for such a decadent and flavorful appetizer.