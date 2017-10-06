Caramel Sauce Recipe
A classic caramel sauce can make a pecan dessert decadent or a piece of pie extra sweet. One Test Kitchen professional said this Caramel Sauce is "divine and wonderfully boozy," and you'll agree. However, the apple brandy in this recipe can be left out if you would rather "divine" and "wonderful," sans "boozy." This smooth Caramel Sauce is a homemade winner when compared to store-bought. This Caramel Sauce goes with our Arkansas Black Apple Pie like a dream, but it would be just as delicious over plain vanilla ice cream or anything that needs a sweet drizzle of caramel. An added bonus of this Caramel Sauce—it lasts for two weeks in the refrigerator, so it's readily available anytime you have a sweet tooth.