Whether popcorn balls take you back to fall carnivals of yesteryear or pretty Christmas tins packed with sugary sweets, you can't deny the satisfyingly sweet crunch that comes from this seasonal snack. Our Caramel Popcorn Ball recipe will let you bring a little bit of that nostalgia straight into your own kitchen—and the results couldn't be easier or tastier. Freshly popped popcorn is the essential crux of this recipe to ensure there are no soggy bits. The simple caramel comes together quickly, comprised of rich brown sugar, sweetened condensed milk, a little corn syrup to prevent crystallization, and vanilla. Once your caramel is cool enough to handle, you'll have to work quickly to roll out your popcorn balls and get them sprinkled with flakey sea salt. Dawdle too long and you'll run the risk of the caramel setting before the salt can stick. Watch the caramel carefully, and as soon as it is just cool enough that you can safely work with it, start rolling.