Pineapple Bread Pudding
This unexpected twist on classic bread pudding has all the flavors of a tropical vacation.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
There's no better way to use extra bread from around the kitchen than a sweet batch of homemade bread pudding. This unexpected version has all the flavors of a tropical vacation. With ingredients like pineapple juice, soft Hawaiian dinner rolls, and macadamia nuts, this updated twist on the classic dessert is guaranteed to dazzle your guests.
Before you begin the pineapple bread pudding recipe, note that the bread and cream cheese mixture must be refrigerated for at least 8 hours or overnight. We'd recommend getting a jumpstart on this dinner party-worthy bread pudding a day in advance, and you'll have half the work done well before your friends and family arrive. Simply pop the dish in the oven during dinner, then drizzle with caramel sauce, top with macadamia nuts, and you'll have a showstopping dessert that's ready to serve.
Take it from us, this is one after-supper treat that your guests won't soon forget. Don't be surprised if they ask for the recipe at the end of the night.