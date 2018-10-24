Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings Recipe

In need of a Thanksgiving dessert that wows? Our Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings fit the bill. You can prepare this recipe in individual ramekins or a 13x9 dish. 

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Lynda White

Recipe Summary

prep:
27 mins
total:
9 hrs 22 mins
Yield:
Makes 11 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

BREAD PUDDINGS
CARAMEL-PECAN SAUCE

Directions

  • Prepare Bread Puddings: Whisk together eggs and next 8 ingredients in a large bowl until well blended. Add bread pieces, stirring to thoroughly coat. Cover with plastic wrap, and chill 8 to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Spoon bread mixture into 11 (6-oz.) lightly greased ramekins. (Ramekins will be completely full, and mixture will mound slightly.) Place on an aluminum foil-lined jelly-roll pan.

  • Bake at 350° for 50 minutes, shielding with foil after 30 minutes.

  • During last 15 minutes of baking, prepare Caramel-Pecan Sauce: Heat pecans in a medium skillet over medium-low heat, stirring often, 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly toasted and fragrant.

  • Cook brown sugar, butter, and corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and pecans.

  • Remove bread puddings from oven; drizzle with Caramel-Pecan Sauce. Bake 5 minutes or until sauce is thoroughly heated and begins to bubble.

Chef's Notes

One-Dish Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding 
Prepare recipe as directed in Step Spoon chilled bread mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake, covered, at 350° for 35 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 minutes. Proceed with recipe as directed in Steps 4 through

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/21/2022