Caramel Pecan Icebox Cake
No need to turn on your oven for this decadent cake.
Recipe Summary
There's a reason why this old-fashioned dessert continues to be a summertime favorite. Rather than cranking up the oven, this delicious cake is assembled and placed in the refrigerator where its rich, creamy filling is left to mingle with crisp cookies that soften into cake-like layers. It's an irresistible treat that's at once refreshing and indulgent—the perfect way to end a meal during the warmest months of the year.
This version takes the basic recipe to the next level by adding chopped pecans and drizzles of caramel sauce into the mix. Paired with chocolate cookies, the combination is a subtle nod to pecan cluster candies. Though you technically need to chill the cake just few hours before serving, we recommend making it the night before so the cookie layers can really soak up all the sweet goodness that surrounds them.