Caramel Pecan Icebox Cake

Rating: Unrated

No need to turn on your oven for this decadent cake.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Joy Howard

active:
25 mins
refrigerate:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
10
Skip to Recipe

There's a reason why this old-fashioned dessert continues to be a summertime favorite. Rather than cranking up the oven, this delicious cake is assembled and placed in the refrigerator where its rich, creamy filling is left to mingle with crisp cookies that soften into cake-like layers. It's an irresistible treat that's at once refreshing and indulgent—the perfect way to end a meal during the warmest months of the year.

This version takes the basic recipe to the next level by adding chopped pecans and drizzles of caramel sauce into the mix. Paired with chocolate cookies, the combination is a subtle nod to pecan cluster candies. Though you technically need to chill the cake just few hours before serving, we recommend making it the night before so the cookie layers can really soak up all the sweet goodness that surrounds them.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the mascarpone and vanilla. With a hand mixer set on medium speed, blend the mixture until combined. Increase the mixer's speed to medium-high and slowly pour in the heavy cream. Continue to blend until the mixture thickens to a pudding-like consistency. Slowly add in the sugar and continue to blend until stiff peaks form.

  • Spread ½ cup of the mascarpone filling over the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Add a layer of wafer cookies, then spread 2 cups of the filling on top. Scatter on one-third each of the pecans and caramel sauce. Repeat the layers twice more, starting with the cookies, followed by the filling, pecans, and caramel.

  • Refrigerate the cake at least 5 hours or overnight. To serve, remove the ring from the pan and slice.

