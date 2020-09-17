Caramel Apple Sangria
Looking for an easy cocktail that’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser? Our Caramel Apple Sangria will be a hit at all of your fall parties and get-togethers and is so simple to make—just stir, chill, and serve. This big-batch drink serves six people and can easily be doubled or tripled for larger gatherings. Made with white wine, apple cider, ginger ale, lemon juice, and fresh apple slices, this cocktail is bright and tangy with sweet notes from butterscotch or caramel schnapps. Our test kitchen recommends using a crisp, dry white wine such as a Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio to balance out the sweetness of the cider and ginger ale. (White wines like Riesling and Moscato will be too sweet.) If you can’t find butterscotch or caramel schnapps, you can also use light rum or spiced rum for a different autumnal flavor profile that still tastes great with the apple cider and ginger ale. To give the sangria a bit of spicy heat, replace the ginger ale with an equal amount of ginger beer. However you choose to make it, remember that the sangria needs time to chill before it’s ready to serve. Stir together all of the ingredients—except the ginger ale—in a pitcher or punch bowl and place the wine mixture in the refrigerator 30 minutes to 1 hour before serving so that the apples will become infused with the sangria as the drink chills. When it is ready to serve, stir in the ginger ale and enjoy this flavorful sangria over ice or as-is throughout the fall season.