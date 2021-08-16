Caramel Apple-Pear Pie
Pear and apples make the perfect duo in this seasonal pie.
Recipe Summary
This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears. Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. This recipe for Caramel Apple-Pear Pie calls for Bartlett pears; available in red or green, this kind brightens and turns sweeter as it ripens, unlike other pears. And might we just say, this Caramel Apple-Pear Pie is what dreams are made of.
In this picture-perfect pie, the apples retain a bit of crunch, pairing nicely with the tender pears. The caramel sauce drizzled on before assembling the lattice bubbles through the buttery, flaky crust, giving the pie a gorgeous golden color. To save time and energy, we call for a pre-made caramel sauce, but feel free to opt for homemade. Pro tip: Stir the filling together just before you begin assembling. If you let the fruit sit for too long, it will release more liquid that will seep into the pie crust.
Serve with caramel drizzled over top and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.