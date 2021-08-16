Caramel Apple-Pear Pie

Rating: Unrated

Pear and apples make the perfect duo in this seasonal pie.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
freeze:
10 mins
bake:
55 mins
cool:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears. Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. This recipe for Caramel Apple-Pear Pie calls for Bartlett pears; available in red or green, this kind brightens and turns sweeter as it ripens, unlike other pears. And might we just say, this Caramel Apple-Pear Pie is what dreams are made of.

In this picture-perfect pie, the apples retain a bit of crunch, pairing nicely with the tender pears. The caramel sauce drizzled on before assembling the lattice bubbles through the buttery, flaky crust, giving the pie a gorgeous golden color. To save time and energy, we call for a pre-made caramel sauce, but feel free to opt for homemade. Pro tip: Stir the filling together just before you begin assembling. If you let the fruit sit for too long, it will release more liquid that will seep into the pie crust.

Serve with caramel drizzled over top and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F with oven rack in bottom position. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Roll 1 Pie Dough disk into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Press dough into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Roll remaining Pie Dough disk into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Cut dough into 10 (1-inch-wide) strips. Cut 5 of the strips in half again lengthwise. You should have 5 (1-inch-wide) strips and 10 (½-inch-wide) strips. Place all strips on prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate both crust and strips until ready to assemble.

  • Gently stir together apples, pears, granulated sugar, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, and ginger until combined. Spoon apple mixture into chilled crust. Drizzle evenly with caramel topping. Remove dough strips from baking sheet, and set aside prepared baking sheet. Arrange dough strips in a lattice design over filling, alternating 1 thick strip with 2 thin strips. Trim excess dough, and crimp edges as desired. Brush crust with beaten egg, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Freeze pie 10 minutes.

  • Place pie on prepared baking sheet, and bake in preheated oven on bottom rack until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 55 minutes, covering loosely with aluminum foil during last 10 minutes to prevent excessive browning, if necessary. Let cool completely on a wire rack, about 2 hours. Drizzle with additional caramel topping just before serving.

