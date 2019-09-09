Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

These easy to assemble hand pies are delicious straight out of the oven, but also travel well to tailgates and picnics.

By Katie Jacobs

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Yield:
Serves 16
An apple dessert is always a good choice when planning menus in the fall. These easy to assemble hand pies are delicious straight out of the oven, or you can transport them to game day events or outdoor picnics. Peel two Granny Smith apples, then cut into small cubes. Mix with sugar and warm seasonal spices. Cut rolled dough into circles and add a mound of apple mixture In the center of each circle. Next comes the step that makes this treat more than just an apple hand pie. Add a piece of caramel candy to each mound and sprinkle with sea salt. Top each filled dough circle with another dough circle, then bake. Let them cool completely before eating, or store them in an airtight container.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir together apples, granulated sugar, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, and kosher salt in a bowl until combined.

  • Unroll 1 of the piecrusts on a lightly floured surface, and cut out 8 circles using a 3-inch cookie cutter. (Discard dough scraps, or reserve for another use.) Repeat process with remaining 3 piecrusts.

  • Arrange 16 of the dough rounds on prepared baking sheet. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of the apple filling mixture onto center of each of the 16 rounds, leaving a ¼-inch border around filling. (Reserve remaining filling for another use.) Sprinkle chopped caramel candies evenly onto filling mounds, and sprinkle with sea salt.

  • Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl, and brush some of the mixture over edges of the 16 filled dough rounds. Top filled dough rounds with remaining 16 dough rounds. Crimp together top and bottom dough-round edges using a fork, sealing each pie. Brush pie tops with remaining egg mixture. Cut small slits (about ½ inch long) into each pie top. Sprinkle pies with sanding sugar, if desired.

  • Bake in preheated oven until pies are golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.

