Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

An apple dessert is always a good choice when planning menus in the fall. These easy to assemble hand pies are delicious straight out of the oven, or you can transport them to game day events or outdoor picnics. Peel two Granny Smith apples, then cut into small cubes. Mix with sugar and warm seasonal spices. Cut rolled dough into circles and add a mound of apple mixture In the center of each circle. Next comes the step that makes this treat more than just an apple hand pie. Add a piece of caramel candy to each mound and sprinkle with sea salt. Top each filled dough circle with another dough circle, then bake. Let them cool completely before eating, or store them in an airtight container.