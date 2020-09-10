Caramel-Apple Cookies
The enticing combination of caramel and apple is one of the most popular flavor pairings with bakers during the fall months. Holiday and party buffets are sure to have at least one sweet and juicy apple dessert, usually a golden-crusted apple pie, a tender apple-spice layer cake or even the Appalachian classic, the Apple Stack Cake. When you add caramel to the mix of ingredients like we did in our Caramel Apple Coffee Cake, you get an extra level of flavor and gooey sweetness. As much as you love apple and caramel desserts for any occasion, sometimes packing and transporting a pie or cake just isn’t an option. Give these spice-filled Caramel-Apple Cookies a try–we promise you will think you are eating a hand-held apple pie, and they are perfect for stashing away in a picnic basket. If the jarred caramel sauce doesn’t easily drizzle, warm the jar up in a simmering pot of water or over a double boiler. The apples will absorb moisture out of the air, so these cookies are best enjoyed the day they are made. If you need to store them, put them in an airtight container and keep in your pantry or on your kitchen countertop.