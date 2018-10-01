Caramel Apple Coffee Cake Recipe

You'll crave this sweet dessert for breakfast, dinner, and everything in between.

By Southern Living

35 mins
4 hrs 50 mins
Serves 8 to 10
Nothing says "it's fall y'all" like a Caramel Apple Coffee Cake! This recipe has a warm, gooey caramel center and a crunchy streusel topping that'll make you crave the sweet dessert for breakfast, dinner, and everything in between. The secret is in the homemade caramel sauce, which is lightyears better than the store-bought version. Don't let the recipe time scare you. You'll only be dealing with the scrumptious confection for 35 minutes, the rest is baking time.This Caramel Apple Coffee Cake brings together everything we love about the fall season - crisp and fresh apples, praiseworthy caramel sauce, and decadent desserts. Make this treat for your next Autumn potluck, and it's sure to be the hit of the party. Of course, no coffee cake is complete without a steaming cup of coffee. Be sure to put on a fresh pot just as the cake is coming out of the oven. You won't regret it.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add apples; sauté 5 minutes or until softened. Remove from heat; cool completely (about 30 minutes).

  • Meanwhile, prepare Streusel Topping and Caramel Sauce.

  • Beat remaining ½ cup butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy; gradually add sugar, beating well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until blended after each addition.

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt; add flour mixture alternately to butter mixture with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

  • Pour batter into a greased and floured 9-inch springform pan; cover top of batter with apples. Drizzle with ½ cup Caramel Sauce (reserve the rest); sprinkle with Streusel Topping.

  • Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes. Cover loosely with aluminum foil to prevent excessive browning; bake 25 to 30 more minutes, or until center is set. (A wooden pick will not come out clean.) Cool in pan on a wire rack 30 minutes; remove sides of pan. Cool completely on wire rack (about 1 ½ hours). Drizzle top of cake with remaining ½ cup Caramel Sauce before serving.

