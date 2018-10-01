Caramel Apple Coffee Cake Recipe

Nothing says "it's fall y'all" like a Caramel Apple Coffee Cake! This recipe has a warm, gooey caramel center and a crunchy streusel topping that'll make you crave the sweet dessert for breakfast, dinner, and everything in between. The secret is in the homemade caramel sauce, which is lightyears better than the store-bought version. Don't let the recipe time scare you. You'll only be dealing with the scrumptious confection for 35 minutes, the rest is baking time.This Caramel Apple Coffee Cake brings together everything we love about the fall season - crisp and fresh apples, praiseworthy caramel sauce, and decadent desserts. Make this treat for your next Autumn potluck, and it's sure to be the hit of the party. Of course, no coffee cake is complete without a steaming cup of coffee. Be sure to put on a fresh pot just as the cake is coming out of the oven. You won't regret it.