What happens when you combine cheesecake and caramel-apple pie into one snackable treat? Our Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars, that's what. Just call them the most decadent, no-fuss dessert on the scene this fall. The recipe starts with a crust of graham cracker crumbs, crushed pretzels, and sugar. After baking to set the crust, ribbons of cheesecake batter are poured in before apples tossed in cinnamon and sugar get added to the top. Finally, a crunchy oat mixture is scattered over all three layers. It's the perfect fall treat, and it's bound to impress. Each oven is calibrated slightly differently so pay attention as your baking timer reaches the 45-minute mark. The best way to determine if your bars are done cooking is to gently wiggle the pan. Even though you can't see the cheesecake filling under the apples and oats, you should still be able to detect a slight jiggle. The bars will need to cool completely for 3 hours before you can cover the pan and place it in the refrigerator to chill overnight. Plan to slice the bars the day they will be served—after the first day the topping will start to lose a bit of its crunch.