Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
This cast-iron skillet dessert has all the flavor of classic caramel apples.
One of the best things about fall is the excuse to make the most of caramel apple season long. Whether you're shopping for apples at your local grocery store or heading to a U-Pick orchard to collect your own, be sure to grab enough for baking along with snacking. This cast-iron skillet pie is an easy fall recipe that is just as delicious as the famous apples on a stick. Buttery rich layers of tender cake and caramelized apples add up to one sweet combo. With all the caramel goodness and added sweetness from the pie mix, this blondie-reminiscent treat is one that you'll want to add to your fall lineup.
Granny Smith apples are best for this recipe since they hold their shape well when baked. They also add tart flavor, along with sweetness, to the pie which keeps its flavor balanced. While this pie is a star all on its own, we've found a way to make it even tastier. Add our Apple Cider Caramel Sauce on top once the pie has finished baking for the ultimate gooey dessert. It brings out all the caramel flavor that your favorite covered apples have in a less-messy and crowd-friendly option. The secret to the crisp, flaky crust? Baking in a cast-iron skillet on a lower oven rack.