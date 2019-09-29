Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries

The unique candy roaster squash may be a regional North Georgia specialty, but the heirloom gourd can be found across the Southeast. It's known for its signature banana-like shape and light pink color. This heirloom winter squash certainly deserves a spot on your holiday table—luckily, this recipe is sure to be a hit. Like many of its cousin squash varieties, the candy roaster doesn't need much dressing up—it's best served simply, deeply roasted with a few pops of texture and contrasting flavor. Squash is beloved for its sweet-meets-savory flavor, and we play on both palates in this recipe, drizzling the squash in syrupy sorghum to help it achieve caramelization and draw out those sweeter notes. This recipe also accentuates the squash with cranberry jewels and crunchy black walnuts to create a naturally irresistible vegetable side. Although we recommend using a candy roaster squash, this recipe is just as successful with the more widely-known butternut squash.

By Nancie McDermott

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with aluminum foil. Peel squash, halve lengthwise, and trim ends. Remove and discard seeds. Cut squash into about 3/4-inch-thick wedges. Place in a large bowl; toss with oil, pepper, and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Arrange in a single layer on prepared baking sheets (do not overcrowd). Bake until golden and tender, about 35 minutes, gently turning squash halfway through cook time.

    Advertisement

  • While squash bakes, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium until bubbly, swirling pan occasionally to help butter melt evenly. Once butter mostly stops bubbling and has started to brown, remove pan from heat. Whisk in sorghum and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and set aside to keep warm.

  • Transfer squash to a serving platter. Pour half of the sorghum mixture over squash; pour remaining sorghum mixture into a small serving bowl or pitcher. Sprinkle squash with toasted walnuts and cranberries. Serve hot or warm alongside additional remaining sorghum mixture.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/14/2021