The most eye-catching seasonal desserts are sometimes the simplest to make, and our Candy Corn Cupcakes fit the bill. We know just how sneakily October 31 creeps up on you and we are also well acquainted with the seemingly never ending to-do lists before a Halloween party, so this recipe makes the most of store-bought cake mix and store-bought frosting to throw together some delightfully cute cupcakes that can decorate the table for a festive soiree. At its most basic, candy corn simply tastes like sugar and vanilla—with a hint of marshmallow in there (which is still just sugar). So the flavor of candy corn is not difficult to nail in a cupcake. By using a white cake mix, coloring vanilla frosting to resemble the candy corn, and by topping each cupcake with a single piece of the candy, you can ensure that the flavor and presentation will live up to the name. Oh-so-easy and whimsical to behold, our Candy Corn Cupcakes are the sweet treat you need this Halloween.