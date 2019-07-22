Nothing catches the eye like a traditional candy apple. Most of us have vivid memories from childhood of these shining red treats in a shop window or grocery store during the fall. A bite into a candy apple felt like breaking the rules in the most exhilarating way—a crunchy sugar shell coating an otherwise "healthy" snack. More than the memory of the flavor, you probably better remember the hard work it took to finish one of the apples, with sheer determination and the lust for sugar rendering the thought of giving up a non-option. While adulthood tempers some of these attitudes, it doesn't temper the appeal of the shiny exterior and crunchy contrast of textures between candy and apple. Simply made by dunking an apple into a red sugar coating that has reached hard crack stage, you can taste and see for yourself that making a little magic for grownups and kids alike isn't as difficult as it seems.