Candied Yams with Rosemary and Orange Zest Recipe

Every Southern Thanksgiving table needs at least one sweet potato dish, and even though Mama cooks the same classic sweet potato casserole every year, you should add these candied yams to your lineup. Flavored with fresh orange zest and aromatic rosemary, these potatoes have a perfect texture; they do not fall apart or become too mushy. This recipe can easily be halved for a smaller crowd and baked in an 8x8-inch dish. You can assemble the dish up to 3 days in advance. Make the recipe through step 2, store it covered in the refrigerator, then bake it Thanksgiving Day. We recommend serving them straight from the oven while the syrup is still hot.