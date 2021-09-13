Fall is prime time for pecans. You can buy them all year long, but autumn is when pecans come into season across the South on stately trees in yards, in the wild, and at orchards. These native nuts are rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamins, but their sweet, buttery flavor is so wonderful that you probably don't need much convincing to enjoy them by the handful.

Once the fall season rolls around, we can't get enough of pumpkin spice. These Candied Pumpkin Spice Pecans channel all of our favorite seasonal flavors into one scrumptious snack. Coated with brown sugar, pumpkin spice, and the perfect pinch of salt, these nuts toast and crisp in the oven. Trust us when we say that they're absolutely addictive. Make sure your nuts are thoroughly coated with the sugar mixture, giving them all a nice crunch. Sweet, salty, nutty, and warm, these pecans are best enjoyed straight out of the oven.