In this dessert—sometimes called a batter cobbler—the batter is poured into the 13- x 9-inch dish over melted butter and then the strawberries are scattered on top. As it bakes, the batter rises around the fruit, creating a golden, cakelike topping with crispy edges and a tender center. Not only is it delicious, it's one of the easiest types of cobbler to pull off, making it a great recipe for budding cooks, or if you have young helpers who want to get involved in the kitchen. Almost any type of berry will work well in this type of cobbler, but whether you use fresh or frozen, let it macerate (stand tossed in sugar) for a bit so it can release some of its juices. You can even substitute sliced stone fruit, like peaches, if you prefer. Once the cobbler has cooled and set, you can cut this cobbler into squares for serving, or scoop out portions into shallow bowls. However you choose to enjoy our Cakey Strawberry Cobbler, don't forget to add vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream on top.