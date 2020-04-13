Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

Have you ever tried a batter cobbler?

By Pam Lolley

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
In this dessert—sometimes called a batter cobbler—the batter is poured into the 13- x 9-inch dish over melted butter and then the strawberries are scattered on top. As it bakes, the batter rises around the fruit, creating a golden, cakelike topping with crispy edges and a tender center. Not only is it delicious, it's one of the easiest types of cobbler to pull off, making it a great recipe for budding cooks, or if you have young helpers who want to get involved in the kitchen. Almost any type of berry will work well in this type of cobbler, but whether you use fresh or frozen, let it macerate (stand tossed in sugar) for a bit so it can release some of its juices. You can even substitute sliced stone fruit, like peaches, if you prefer. Once the cobbler has cooled and set, you can cut this cobbler into squares for serving, or scoop out portions into shallow bowls. However you choose to enjoy our Cakey Strawberry Cobbler, don't forget to add vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream on top.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Gently stir sliced strawberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, and ¼ cup of the sugar in a large bowl until totally combined. Let strawberry mixture stand, stirring occasionally, until juicy, about 15 minutes.

  • Place butter in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish, and put dish in pre-heated oven until butter is melted, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove dish from oven.

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and remaining ¾ cup sugar in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk together buttermilk and vanilla in a glass measuring cup. Whisk buttermilk mixture into flour mixture, and continue to whisk until batter is smooth. Pour mixture evenly over melted butter in hot baking dish. (Do not stir.) Using a slotted spoon, scatter strawberry mixture evenly over batter. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of accumulated juice from bottom of bowl over strawberries. Discard any remaining juice, or reserve for another use. 

  • Bake in preheated oven until batter is puffed and slightly golden in the center and dark golden brown around edges, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack at least 15 minutes. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.

