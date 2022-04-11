Cajun-Style Potato Salad 

Not your average potato salad.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Imagining a Louisiana picnic or cookout without a side of potato salad is almost impossible. And for some folks, this is a preferred stand-in for rice when eating a bowl of gumbo. The texture of the potato salad can range from smooth and creamy to chunky, depending on who's in the kitchen, but in its most basic form, it's a sumptuous mix of exactly what you'd expect: potatoes, mayo, a little Creole mustard, hard-cooked eggs, and Cajun seasoning. We took it beyond the limit, adding thick-cut bacon, bell peppers, celery, and freshly chopped dill pickles.

Our Cajun-Style Potato Salad starts with creamy, tender gold new potatoes, with their skins left on for added texture. Pro tip: cooling the potatoes before adding them to the other ingredients in the salad keeps them from absorbing all the dressing, instead allowing the dressing to coat all the ingredients. The peppers bring complex sweetness, crunch, and beautifully appetizing color to the mix, while celery adds a nice textural element. The real pièce de résistance in this Cajun potato salad is the big pieces of bacon, which make this cold salad utterly decadent. If you're a fan of all things spicy, you can add a pinch of cayenne pepper or a dash of hot sauce to the mayonnaise mixture, but the potato salad holds its own with just the Creole mustard and the Cajun seasoning.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Add new potatoes, and cook until tender when pierced with a knife, about 15 minutes. Drain and spread on a large rimmed baking sheet to cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium, stirring often, until crisp, about 12 minutes. Remove from skillet, and place on a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside. 

  • Stir together mayonnaise, pickle juice, Creole mustard, and Cajun seasoning in a large bowl. Add bell peppers, pickles, celery, hard-cooked eggs, scallions, cooled potatoes, and three-fourths of the bacon pieces; stir gently until evenly coated (trying not to break bacon pieces or eggs). Transfer to a serving bowl, and garnish with remaining bacon pieces and additional scallions. Store, covered, in refrigerator until ready to serve. 

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/12/2022