Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Shrimp, potatoes, and zesty Cajun seasoning. When your family digs into these Cajun shrimp foil packets, they will think they are at a low country boil. Everyone is looking for ways to enjoy more time out of doors and make weeknight family meals simple and fuss-free. Foil packet dinners are the ideal solution. A short prep time in the kitchen of just ten minutes is all you need for these packets, then you are out the door to cook your supper on the grill. No heavy pots and pans to clean up, no hot oven to deal with. Shrimp is always a welcome choice for weeknight dinners. Large shrimp works best for this recipe because the smaller size would overcook before the potatoes, zucchini, and onion are tender. The zucchini (you can also use yellow squash) and lemon slices add flavor, color, and moisture, which helps create steam that in turn cooks the vegetables and plump shrimp.

By Melissa Gray
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Cut 4 (18- x 12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil, and spray 1 side with cooking spray.

  • Toss together shrimp, potatoes, zucchini, onion, melted butter, Cajun seasoning, and kosher salt in a large bowl until mixture is evenly coated. Divide shrimp mixture evenly, and place in the center of the sprayed side of each foil sheet. Arrange shrimp so that it is on top of the vegetable mixture; top evenly with lemon slices.

  • Bring up both long sides of foil until edges meet. Fold over 1/2 inch; close and seal edges. Fold over 1/2 inch again to further seal. Fold each short side over 1 inch to close and seal edges; fold over 2 more times to completely seal. Repeat with other packets.

  • Place packets on unoiled grates, folded sides up. Grill, covered, until vegetables are tender and shrimp turn pink and are firm, about 10 minutes. Remove packets from grill; carefully unfold edges of long seam, allowing steam to escape. Sprinkle evenly with parsley; serve immediately.

