Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Shrimp, potatoes, and zesty Cajun seasoning. When your family digs into these Cajun shrimp foil packets, they will think they are at a low country boil. Everyone is looking for ways to enjoy more time out of doors and make weeknight family meals simple and fuss-free. Foil packet dinners are the ideal solution. A short prep time in the kitchen of just ten minutes is all you need for these packets, then you are out the door to cook your supper on the grill. No heavy pots and pans to clean up, no hot oven to deal with. Shrimp is always a welcome choice for weeknight dinners. Large shrimp works best for this recipe because the smaller size would overcook before the potatoes, zucchini, and onion are tender. The zucchini (you can also use yellow squash) and lemon slices add flavor, color, and moisture, which helps create steam that in turn cooks the vegetables and plump shrimp.