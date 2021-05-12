If you're looking for a recipe to upstage all of the other side dishes at the potluck, this Creamy Cajun-Spiced Potato Salad will fit the bill nicely. Spicy, tangy, creamy, and crunchy, this potato salad is anything but boring. The secret is all of the stir-ins. In addition to the usual celery and hard-cooked eggs, this recipe includes dill pickle relish, capers, whole-grain mustard, scallions, parsley, and of course, Cajun seasoning blend, which adds a nice punch of heat. (There are many different spice blends available at the supermarket. Our Test Kitchen Recommends Emeril's or Slap Ya Mama brands. Be sure to taste the potato salad as you add the spices, some are spicier and saltier than others.) The other secret ingredient—sour cream—makes the mayo-based dressing extra tangy and rich. Unlike other potato salad recipes, there's no potato peeling necessary! Look for bagged baby Dutch yellow potatoes; they cook up nice and creamy, and require no prep at all. The Cajun-Spiced Potato Salad is delicious whether served warm, straight from the pot. Or you can refrigerate it overnight and serve it chilled the next day. This takes a little more time, but allows the flavors to come together and deepen. Either way, the recipe will come together in less than 30 minutes.