Cajun Chicken Pasta
Whenever you decide to go Cajun, you can always count on a meal packed full of delicious flavor. This hearty, filling Cajun pasta dish is no exception. The secret lies in the seasoning—heavily seasoned Cajun chicken, that is. It provides the perfect amount of bold, statement-making flavor to go along with a creamy white sauce and sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, and green onions.Not to mention, this simple skillet rendition of Cajun chicken pasta goes from the stovetop to the supper table in just 20 minutes, meaning you can cap off any busy weeknight with a quick-fix crowd-pleaser in less than half an hour. That's what we call a weeknight warrior. Reviewers rave that this chicken and pasta dish instantly becomes a dinnertime "regular." And we can't say we're surprised. Serve up this savory Cajun Chicken Pasta recipe with some crusty Garlic Bread, and get ready for your family to scrape that skillet clean. There's a reason it's one of our favorite Cajun pasta recipes.