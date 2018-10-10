Cajun Chicken Pasta

Whenever you decide to go Cajun, you can always count on a meal packed full of delicious flavor. This hearty, filling Cajun pasta dish is no exception. The secret lies in the seasoning—heavily seasoned Cajun chicken, that is. It provides the perfect amount of bold, statement-making flavor to go along with a creamy white sauce and sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, and green onions.Not to mention, this simple skillet rendition of Cajun chicken pasta goes from the stovetop to the supper table in just 20 minutes, meaning you can cap off any busy weeknight with a quick-fix crowd-pleaser in less than half an hour. That's what we call a weeknight warrior. Reviewers rave that this chicken and pasta dish instantly becomes a dinnertime "regular." And we can't say we're surprised. Serve up this savory Cajun Chicken Pasta recipe with some crusty Garlic Bread, and get ready for your family to scrape that skillet clean. There's a reason it's one of our favorite Cajun pasta recipes. 

By Lilann Hunter Taylor, Savannah Georgia

Credit: Ralph Anderson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare pasta according to package directions.

  • Sprinkle chicken evenly with Cajun seasoning and 1 tsp. salt. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken, and sauté 5 to 6 minutes or until done. Remove chicken.

  • Add bell peppers, mushrooms, and green onions to skillet, and sauté 9 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender and liquid evaporates.

  • Return chicken to skillet; stir in half-and-half, next 3 ingredients, and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Cook, stirring often, over medium-low heat 3 to 4 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Add linguine; toss to coat. Garnish, if desired, and serve immediately.

Chef's Notes

*1/2 (16-oz.) bag frozen sliced green, red, and yellow bell peppers and onion may be substituted. For testing purposes only, we used Birds Eye Pepper Stir-Fry.

