Cacio e Pepe

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This variation on Fettuccine with Butter and Cheese from Joy of Cooking by John Becker and Megan Scott is a family favorite.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Heidi's Bridge

Recipe Summary

Yield:
4 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water.

    Advertisement

  • Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water. Drain the pasta, transfer to a serving bowl or back to the past cooking pot, and toss with the pasta water and Romano, butter, and black pepper.

Source

Excerpted from Joy of Cooking by John Becker and Megan Scott. Copyright © 2019. Reprinted by permission of Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc.  

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/14/2022