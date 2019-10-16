Cabbage Casserole
You're probably used to seeing cabbage hidden beneath a thick coating of mayonnaise. While this approach to coleslaw is utterly timeless—it provides a lovely, snappy contrast to tender barbecued pork or brisket—we've stretched the boundaries of coleslaw in this Cabbage Casserole. The first thing to note is that this casserole is served warm. Accentuated with a crispy Parmesan-breadcrumb topping, this vegetable casserole adopts our favorite elements of a baked potato gratin (the crispy, crunchy curst) but instead uses a base of cabbage and onions to create a dynamic, snappy texture.A dash of Worcestershire sauce brings the barbecue flavor, making this Cabbage Casserole the perfect pairing for your smoked meat or succulent burgers. But this recipe isn't just great for summer cookouts. With simple ingredients that are accessible year-round, this casserole would make a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread. The brightness of the cabbage and celery will balance out the heavy turkey and potatoes to make an all-star vegetable side dish (and, unlike Mama's famous collard greens that're stewed with ham hocks, this dish is actually vegetarian-friendly).