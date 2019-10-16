Cabbage Casserole

You're probably used to seeing cabbage hidden beneath a thick coating of mayonnaise. While this approach to coleslaw is utterly timeless—it provides a lovely, snappy contrast to tender barbecued pork or brisket—we've stretched the boundaries of coleslaw in this Cabbage Casserole. The first thing to note is that this casserole is served warm. Accentuated with a crispy Parmesan-breadcrumb topping, this vegetable casserole adopts our favorite elements of a baked potato gratin (the crispy, crunchy curst) but instead uses a base of cabbage and onions to create a dynamic, snappy texture.A dash of Worcestershire sauce brings the barbecue flavor, making this Cabbage Casserole the perfect pairing for your smoked meat or succulent burgers. But this recipe isn't just great for summer cookouts. With simple ingredients that are accessible year-round, this casserole would make a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread. The brightness of the cabbage and celery will balance out the heavy turkey and potatoes to make an all-star vegetable side dish (and, unlike Mama's famous collard greens that're stewed with ham hocks, this dish is actually vegetarian-friendly).

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350˚F. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet set over medium. Add cabbage, celery, onions, and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a 3-quart lightly greased (with cooking spray) baking dish.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saucepan over medium; whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, until smooth and thick, about 1 minute. Gradually add milk to saucepan, whisking constantly to remove any clumps. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and smooth, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and whisk in Worcestershire, salt, pepper, and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan until smooth. Pour sauce over cabbage mixture.

  • Place remaining 1 tablespoon butter in microwavable bowl, and microwave on HIGH until melted, about 30 seconds. Add breadcrumbs and remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan to melted butter, and stir until combined. Sprinkle breadcrumb mixture evenly over cabbage.

  • Bake in preheated oven until casserole is bubbly and breadcrumbs are golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

