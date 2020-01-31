Buxton Hall's White Barbecue Sauce

I didn't grow up with white sauce, but ever since I discovered it, I have loved it. If you like mayonnaise, what's not to love? When I was opening Buxton, I knew I needed a white sauce–not for the pork, but for chicken and anything fried. (I've noticed some people do enjoy it with the pork, but I just can't recommend using it that way.) This sauce is great with many of the other smoked meats in Book of Smoke, though–definitely try it with the turkey and the chicken. Keep some on hand for next time you make French fries too!

By Elliott Moss, Buxton Hall Barbecue

Gallery

Credit: Molly Milroy

Recipe Summary test

Yield:
About 1 ½ cups
Advertisement

Ingredients

Dry Ingredients
Wet Ingredients

Directions

  • Place all the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Combine all the wet ingredients expect for the mayonnaise in another bowl. Add the wet ingredient mixture to the dry ingredients while whisking to incorporate. (Whisking will help keep the dry ingredients from clumping.) Add the mayonnaise and whisk until it's incorporated.

  • Store in a jar with tight-fitting lid and refrigerate. It will keep for up to 2 weeks.

Source

Excerpted from Buxton Hall Barbecue's Book of Smoke by Elliott Moss. Copyright © 2016 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/04/2021