Buttery Yeast Rolls
Have you shied away from making homemade yeast rolls because you thought it was too hard? All that kneading and tossing flour have you confused? Bread-baking isn’t all that difficult, and with a few professional tips, you can fill your house with the wonderful aroma of yeast bread baking in the oven. This yeast dinner roll recipe will change your mind and show you how easy and satisfying it is to make homemade bread. This recipe uses your heavy duty stand mixer; you don’t have to add extra flour to prevent the dough from sticking to your surface like you would if kneading by hand, so ultimately the rolls are more tender and moister. Just use a small amount of extra flour for shaping – just enough to prevent the bread dough from sticking to your counter surface. To freeze leftover bread or an entire pan of baked rolls, cool completely after baking, then wrap securely in plastic wrap and place in a freezer bag. Warm them as needed. Go beyond the classic honey/butter combo and use these rolls to make slider sandwiches with leftover turkey/ham or breakfast sandwiches with egg and cheese.
Ingredients
Directions
Try These Twists
Twisted Rolls with Everything-Bagel Seasoning
Proceed with Step 1 as directed. Proceed with Step 2, dividing dough evenly into 10 (3-ounce) pieces (each a little larger than an egg). Roll each piece into a 14-inch-long rope. Skip Step 3. Fold each rope in half so both ends point in 1 direction. Working with 1 rope at a time, wrap strands of rope around each other to create a twist shape; pinch ends together to seal. Proceed with Step 4 as directed. Skip Steps 5 and 6; instead, preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together 2 tsp. each poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and dried onion flakes and ½ tsp. flaky sea salt in a bowl. Uncover rolls. Beat 1 large egg in a bowl; brush over rolls. Sprinkle seed mixture over rolls. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes. Brush warm rolls evenly with 2 tablespoons melted butter.
Knot Rolls with Herb Rolls
Proceed with Steps 1 and 2 as directed. Skip Step 3. Shape each rope into a loop, with both ends pointing down. Carefully stretch and pull one of the ends through the loop, making a pretzel shape. Tuck the ends under, making a knot. Proceed with Steps 4 and 5 as directed. Skip Step 6. Instead, stir together ½ cup softened butter, 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary, and ¼ tsp. black pepper in a small bowl until combined. Spread warm rolls evenly with herbed butter.