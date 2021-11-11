Butterscotch Fudge

This is the recipe that'll be filling your Christmas tins.

By Britney Alston

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

15 mins
2 hrs 15 mins
32
Before learning how to bake tall layer cakes or flaky buttermilk biscuits, most young bakers earn their culinary wings by making a simple pan of fudge to share with their friends. And while those first few attempts may have turned out grainy or tacky, once we finally mastered the art of making smooth and creamy fudge, we knew we were ready to move on to other candies, such as pralines and divinity. The diversity of fudge flavors is endless; by stirring in nuts, candies, or dried fruit you can personalize it to suit your taste. A classic food gift for the holidays, teachers, neighbors, and co-workers are always happy to receive a festive tin filled with homemade fudge.

There is no need to dig out the candy thermometer and when you make this easy recipe for Butterscotch Fudge. The butterscotch and white chocolate chips help set the candy, so you don't have to cook it to a certain temperature like a traditional fudge. Combine the two types of chips, butter, and condensed milk in a saucepan and cook, stirring constantly, until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in walnuts (you can swap out for pecans if you wish) and vanilla, then pour into your prepared pan. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Now for the hard part - you need to wait two hours for the fudge to cool and become firm before cutting.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil; coat foil with cooking spray.

  • Combine butterscotch chips, white chocolate chips, butter, and condensed milk in a medium saucepan over low; cook, stirring constantly, until melted and smooth. Remove from heat, and stir in walnuts and vanilla. Pour mixture into prepared pan, and immediately sprinkle with sea salt. Let stand at room temperature until firm, about 2 hours. Cut into 1-inch squares.

