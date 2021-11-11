Before learning how to bake tall layer cakes or flaky buttermilk biscuits, most young bakers earn their culinary wings by making a simple pan of fudge to share with their friends. And while those first few attempts may have turned out grainy or tacky, once we finally mastered the art of making smooth and creamy fudge , we knew we were ready to move on to other candies, such as pralines and divinity. The diversity of fudge flavors is endless; by stirring in nuts, candies, or dried fruit you can personalize it to suit your taste. A classic food gift for the holidays , teachers, neighbors, and co-workers are always happy to receive a festive tin filled with homemade fudge.

There is no need to dig out the candy thermometer and when you make this easy recipe for Butterscotch Fudge. The butterscotch and white chocolate chips help set the candy, so you don't have to cook it to a certain temperature like a traditional fudge. Combine the two types of chips, butter, and condensed milk in a saucepan and cook, stirring constantly, until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in walnuts (you can swap out for pecans if you wish) and vanilla, then pour into your prepared pan. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Now for the hard part - you need to wait two hours for the fudge to cool and become firm before cutting.