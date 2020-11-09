Many brands of bourbon have strong notes of butterscotch, so it’s no wonder the two flavors taste good together. It’s a match made in heaven in our Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes. Not only do butterscotch chips impart a lovely beige color to these lava cakes, but they also bring a note of sweetness, which is cut by the hit of bourbon in the lava cake batter and whipped cream.

These single-serving sweets make a great end to a dinner party or special meal. As with any lava cake recipe, timing is everything. If they overbake, they won’t have rich molten centers. Baking these lava cakes at a high temperature ensures that the exterior bakes through while the inside remains nice and gooey.