Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes
Bourbon and butterscotch make a great pair in this dessert.
Recipe Summary
Many brands of bourbon have strong notes of butterscotch, so it’s no wonder the two flavors taste good together. It’s a match made in heaven in our Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes. Not only do butterscotch chips impart a lovely beige color to these lava cakes, but they also bring a note of sweetness, which is cut by the hit of bourbon in the lava cake batter and whipped cream.
These single-serving sweets make a great end to a dinner party or special meal. As with any lava cake recipe, timing is everything. If they overbake, they won’t have rich molten centers. Baking these lava cakes at a high temperature ensures that the exterior bakes through while the inside remains nice and gooey.
You may expect these pretty Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes to take ages to prepare, but from start to finish, they’ll be on the table in 30 minutes. These Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes are packed with warming fall flavors, making them the ideal finale for a cozy, cold-weather dinner. Be sure to pair them with the accompanying Bourbon Whipped Cream and, of course, a tumbler of your favorite Southern bourbon.