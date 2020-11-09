Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes

Rating: Unrated

Bourbon and butterscotch make a great pair in this dessert.

By Sarah Epperson

Gallery

Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
bake:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Many brands of bourbon have strong notes of butterscotch, so it’s no wonder the two flavors taste good together. It’s a match made in heaven in our Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes. Not only do butterscotch chips impart a lovely beige color to these lava cakes, but they also bring a note of sweetness, which is cut by the hit of bourbon in the lava cake batter and whipped cream.

These single-serving sweets make a great end to a dinner party or special meal. As with any lava cake recipe, timing is everything. If they overbake, they won’t have rich molten centers. Baking these lava cakes at a high temperature ensures that the exterior bakes through while the inside remains nice and gooey.

You may expect these pretty Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes to take ages to prepare, but from start to finish, they’ll be on the table in 30 minutes. These Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes are packed with warming fall flavors, making them the ideal finale for a cozy, cold-weather dinner. Be sure to pair them with the accompanying Bourbon Whipped Cream and, of course, a tumbler of your favorite Southern bourbon.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat 6 (1-cup) ramekins with cooking spray. 

    Advertisement

  • Melt butterscotch chips and butter in a small saucepan over medium, stirring constantly, until smooth, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in 3 tablespoons of the bourbon and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl, and whisk in 1 cup of the powdered sugar until smooth. Whisk in egg yolks and eggs. Fold in flour and salt using a rubber spatula until fully combined.

  • Spoon batter evenly into prepared ramekins (about ⅓ cup each). Arrange ramekins on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until cake tops are golden brown and centers have a slight jiggle, 10 to 11 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, beat cream and remaining 2 tablespoons powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon bourbon, and 1 teaspoon vanilla with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

  • Remove cakes from oven, and let stand 1 minute. Gently run an offset spatula or a sharp knife around edges of each cake, and carefully invert each onto a serving plate. (Use a kitchen towel or oven mitt to prevent burning.) Sprinkle cakes with additional powdered sugar, and dollop evenly with bourbon whipped cream before serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/12/2020