Butternut Squash Tarts

These seasonal tarts make perfect appetizers during the holidays. Keep a package of frozen puff pastry in your freezer for those times you need to bake up a quick party appetizer. Simply roll the sheets our onto a flour surface and you are ready to get started. Shave the butternut squash with a kitchen mandoline or very sharp knife. To prepare the butternut for shaving, use a sharp kitchen knife to cut one inch from the top and bottom of the squash. Use a serrated peeler to peel away the thick skin until you reach the deeper orange flesh of the squash. Cut the squash in half and with a spoon or melon baller, scoop away the seeds and membranes. Now you are ready to start shaving. This recipe is very user-friendly; you can adjust the amount of ingredients to suit your personal taste. After you have placed the puff pastry sheets on the baking sheets, brush them with melted, unsalted butter, and top evenly with the shaved butternut squash. Using a pastry brush, brush the squash with olive oil, then sprinkle with salt and black pepper. After the tart has baked, remove from oven and drizzle with balsamic glaze to taste and sprinkle with shaved ricotta salata. If you can't find that particular cheese, you can use Pecorino Romano or feta, although that will be saltier.