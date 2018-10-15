The arrival of fall, with crisp air and turning leaves, calls for a change in the kitchen as well. It means it is time to put away the tomato knives, and break out the Crock Pots, Dutch ovens, and generally the biggest soup pots you have. (Don't forget your wooden soup ladles.) Ease the loss of summer produce with a creamy, comforting soup that's aromatic and undeniably autumnal. Butternut squash steals the show in this silky concoction, but a savory base and a finishing of seasonings like honey, hot sauce, and paprika rounds it all out. Since this recipe calls for very few ingredients that are not already in a well-stocked pantry, it is easy to whip up in a pinch. Perfect for busy weeknights, our creamy butternut squash soup recipe only takes an hour and ten minutes, with 30 minutes of actual hands-on time. Start with a classic base of carrots and onions that will get the kitchen smelling aromatic instantly. Next up are the squash, broth, and orange zest before ending with cream and seasonings. The soup is a must-make for fall and winter. Try pairing with a good, old-fashioned grilled cheese or a bright green salad. This easy butternut squash soup is make-ahead friendly, as you should come out with about 10 ½ cups of soup—so plenty of servings to get you through a chilly week!