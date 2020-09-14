Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Macaroni and Cheese is always a favorite dish to serve for weeknight suppers, whether you serve it as the main course paired with a tossed salad or as a side (because down South macaroni and cheese is a vegetable, right?). For this butternut squash mac and cheese recipe, we used precooked microwaveable pasta, a popular convenience food product that cuts your prep work during mealtime. We also added the autumnal flavors of butternut squash. If you can't find canned butternut squash puree at the supermarket, use canned pumpkin puree instead. Make sure that it's pure pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling, which contains sugar and spices. For the creamiest, thickest cheese sauce, use whole milk instead of skim milk, and shred your own cheese. Pre-shredded cheese contains preservatives which keep the shreds from clumping together in the bag, but that also means they don't melt as well when cooking.