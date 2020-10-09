Butternut Squash Lasagna
If you need a dish hearty enough to feed a hungry family or want to take food to a friend or neighbor, this savory butternut squash lasagna is the perfect choice. Add this creamy, cheesy lasagna to your list of delicious make-ahead casseroles. Cover and freeze before baking and, if are giving it as a food gift, include a note to add 10-15 minutes to the covered cook time. Butternut squash is one of the more popular squashes in the fall - once you have broken through the hard skin you find bright orange flesh with a creamy texture and a slightly sweet, nutty flavor. Like other winter squash, butternut squash pairs well with a variety of flavors and making it a popular choice to use in recipes such as Mashed Butternut Squash and Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin. You don’t have to spend time boiling pasta for this butternut squash and spinach lasagna; this recipe saves you time by using convenient no-boil noodles.