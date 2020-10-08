Butternut Squash Bread Pudding

This savory bread pudding is ultra-cheesy and flavorful, a must-have on your table if you love a good strata. Crispy, browned bread on top and soft, moist bread in the pudding will have you reaching for extra helpings. If you are looking for a less-traditional side dish to serve with your holiday meal, this butternut squash bread pudding fits the bill. Assemble this pudding the night before and refrigerate, covered, until ready to bake. This butternut bread pudding reheats well, and would also make a fabulous entrée at a weekend brunch, just add some crispy bacon and fresh fruit for an enjoyable meal. If you want to add a little more bulk to the dish, brown a package of bulk sausage and stir into the mixture before baking.  

By Anna Theoktisto
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together squash, oil, nutmeg, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet until coated. Bake until squash is tender and starting to brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on baking sheet about 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

  • Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, broth, mustard, thyme, rosemary, garlic powder, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until combined. Add bread cubes, cooled squash, 1 ½ cups of the Gruyère, and ¼ cup of the Parmesan; toss to coat. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish; pour any remaining egg mixture in bowl over baking dish. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

  • Sprinkle casserole evenly with remaining ½ cup Gruyère and ¼ cup Parmesan. Bake at 350°F until it begins to brown and center is set, about 45 minutes, covering with aluminum foil after about 30 minutes to prevent excessive browning, if needed. Cool 15 minutes before serving.

