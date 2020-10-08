Butternut Squash Bread Pudding
This savory bread pudding is ultra-cheesy and flavorful, a must-have on your table if you love a good strata. Crispy, browned bread on top and soft, moist bread in the pudding will have you reaching for extra helpings. If you are looking for a less-traditional side dish to serve with your holiday meal, this butternut squash bread pudding fits the bill. Assemble this pudding the night before and refrigerate, covered, until ready to bake. This butternut bread pudding reheats well, and would also make a fabulous entrée at a weekend brunch, just add some crispy bacon and fresh fruit for an enjoyable meal. If you want to add a little more bulk to the dish, brown a package of bulk sausage and stir into the mixture before baking.