Although called a bread, this dish has the consistency and taste of a savory pudding. Buttermilk Spoon Bread is a nice cross between a skillet of hot cornbread, a cornmeal soufflé, and cornbread dressing. This versatile side dish is a welcome addition to the menu any time of the year and is especially delicious when served alongside holiday favorites such as Green Bean Casserole and Sweet Potato Casserole. Be sure and use full fat milk and full fat buttermilk when making this recipe and choose plain cornmeal, not cornmeal mix. This spoon bread recipe instructs you to beat the egg whites and yolks separately, then gently fold the puffy whites into the batter just before baking. This method adds height to the dish. Make this delicious recipe as it is written, then try it again and customize it in any number of ways by adding corn kernels, diced ham or sausage, herbs, or cheese.