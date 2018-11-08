Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines Recipe

I really enjoyed how this recipe turned out! It was my first time making praline and this recipe made it a breeze. I substituted in powdered buttermilk for the recipe and it dissolved well in with the sugar mixture. I will also say I used Skrewballs Peanut Butter Whiskey and think it adds a nice depth of flavor as well!

That said, the first time I went to set the praline it ended up not setting, even after a night in the fridge. It’s no fault of the recipe, I googled what happened and I don’t think I got my mixture hot enough. I was able to save it though and scraped up what I could (pecans and all) back into a pot and heated it to just over the soft ball temperature just to be safe. They ended up setting within an hour and tasted great the second go around! Already sharing with friends who are very impressed with these.

