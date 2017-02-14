The cakes are brushed twice with a tangy lime syrup (easily made with melted frozen limeade concentrate), once when the sheet cake comes out of the oven and again after the cake has been cut into rounds with a biscuit cutter. They are perfect for a bridal shower.
DECADENCE ITSELF!! I made these for my mothers birthday and these cakes just looked so wonderful as part of the spread. The lime and buttermilk provides a nice depth of flavor - I loved the subtle sourness. Will definitely make again when I need something really special and celebratory, especially for a lady!
THERESA7925
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2021
AMAZING!!! Please make this!! I made an account on this site just so I could review this recipe!!! Yeah, lots of butter and sugar but please know, this is a special occasion cake! I’m so sad the previous person gave a bad review and never made it. The cakes are so fluffy and the frosting is like eating silk. I’ve made MANY cakes from scratch and this is a winner!!! Give it a try and you’ll see.
Jack Merwede
Rating: 3 stars
03/19/2021
A pound of sugar, half pound of butter and a half pound of Marscapone??? How many calories are in this???
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream Recipe
