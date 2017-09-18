Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp Recipe
These savory grits make your classic shrimp & grits even better with country ham. The ham-and-shrimp topping for these buttermilk stone-ground grits comes together with Creole seasoning, garlic, scallions, and white wine. Buttermilk adds a subtle, creamy tang to the grits. These grits were inspired by the extraordinary artisan grits made by Jim Barkley's mill, Barkley's Mill, in North Carolina. For his stone-ground grits, Barkley uses vintage gristmills that were refurbished and placed in a pristine millhouse at Barkley's Mill, and the beauty of these old machines is more than stone-deep. Grinding between the vertical stones of the gristmills keeps the corn from overheating during the milling process, protecting the integrity of the whole grain. The freshly ground grits are scooped by hand into cloth sacks, tied closed, and chilled. Those who appreciate corn grits know that this specially crafted flavor is worth every penny! Simmering until creamy and thickened is the key to the texture of perfectly cooked grits, and adding butter towards the end ensures epic flavor.